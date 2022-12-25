HB Wealth Management LLC Has $39.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 896,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.