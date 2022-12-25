HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

