HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

