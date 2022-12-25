HC Wainwright Raises Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $32.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

