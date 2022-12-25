Head-To-Head Contrast: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) vs. Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $289.05 million 9.83 $330.76 million $3.19 11.53 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.45 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.8% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 66.53% 11.91% 5.79% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Main Street Capital and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

