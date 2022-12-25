Head-To-Head Survey: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) versus Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Elme Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.67 $4.42 million $0.45 12.74 Elme Communities $169.15 million 9.31 $16.38 million ($0.39) -46.15

Elme Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Elme Communities 0 2 0 0 2.00

Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Elme Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 63.98% 11.94% 7.31% Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Elme Communities on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

