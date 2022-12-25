Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.38 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $8.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00068775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,179.84235 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04387228 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,629,343.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

