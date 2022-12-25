Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Enel Chile 4.58% 19.97% 7.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,171.34%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 11.91 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.83 $110.70 million $0.15 14.87

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had 8,054 megawatts of gross installed capacity, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

