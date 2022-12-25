Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $149.08 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.08 million and $292,961.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00024226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.00279532 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $294,115.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

