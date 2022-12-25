HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0226

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. HEX has a market cap of $12.92 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.15 or 0.05301681 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00497295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.72 or 0.29464981 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
