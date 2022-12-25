Hillman Co. Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Samsara comprises approximately 0.2% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 424,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

