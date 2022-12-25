Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Price Performance

Shares of Höegh Autoliners ASA stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Company Profile

Höegh Autoliners ASA engages in the deep sea transportation of roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes worldwide. The company offers transportation services for agricultural machinery, automotive, boats and yachts, breakbulk cargoes and carries, construction and mining equipment, machineries, power generation and distribution equipment, railcars and tramways, trucks, buses, and trailers.

