Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.91 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.37 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.20 or 0.00054498 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00076231 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,186,694 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

