HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

