HSBC Cuts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $19.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.22.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DLocal by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.