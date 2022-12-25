HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 725 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.81) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.44) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662.40 ($8.05).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 510.30 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.21. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.89).

Insider Activity

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($232,895.71).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.