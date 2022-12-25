IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 642,171 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

