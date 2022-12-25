Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Sells $256,690.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00.

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

