Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,250.

Jay Allan Muelhoefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.9 %

Kinaxis stock traded down C$1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$147.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,469. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$182.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kinaxis

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

