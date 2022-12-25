Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $9,905,400.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

