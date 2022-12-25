InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.
