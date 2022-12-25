Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

