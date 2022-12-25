IOTA Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. IOTA has a total market cap of $480.83 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.