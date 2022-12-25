iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lowered by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $21,563,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

