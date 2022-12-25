iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $61.86. 7,459,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.

