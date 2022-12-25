iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,893,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,312,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

