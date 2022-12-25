iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

