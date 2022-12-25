iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

