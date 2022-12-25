iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 919.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.