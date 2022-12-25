iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

