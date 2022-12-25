iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wealth CMT’s Largest Position

Wealth CMT trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 27.3% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average of $215.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

