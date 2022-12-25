iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,018,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.