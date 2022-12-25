iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

