iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWR opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.