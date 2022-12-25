Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Ivanhoe Electric’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 26th. Ivanhoe Electric had issued 14,388,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $169,059,000 based on an initial share price of $11.75. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have commented on IE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $74,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

