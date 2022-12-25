Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 13.30.

IE stock opened at 12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

