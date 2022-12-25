J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $159.44 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

