James North Buys 109,329 Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) insider James North acquired 109,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £181,486.14 ($220,464.21).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 4.3 %

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 432.25. Ferrexpo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

