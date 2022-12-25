JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.78

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.78 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 118.85 ($1.44). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 85,612 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.72. The stock has a market cap of £791.19 million and a P/E ratio of 341.71.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

