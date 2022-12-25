JOE (JOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.42 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. JOE has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $654,280.32 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

