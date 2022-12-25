John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 293,664 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 405,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,150. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

