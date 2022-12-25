Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,087 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 202,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $3,376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,399. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

