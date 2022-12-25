Joule Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.36. 39,373,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,671,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.