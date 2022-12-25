Joule Financial LLC Invests $792,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.88. 6,954,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,641,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.