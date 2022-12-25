Joule Financial LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.1% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. 111,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,891. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

