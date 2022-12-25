Joule Financial LLC Sells 31,918 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,857. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

