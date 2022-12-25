Joule Financial LLC Sells 994 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

