Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 688 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

NYSE GS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $345.51. 1,062,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

