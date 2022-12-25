Joystick Price Reaches $0.54 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Joystick has a market cap of $110.88 million and $109,802.42 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54105499 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $104,850.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

