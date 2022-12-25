Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

